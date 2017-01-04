12 children injured in kindergarten knife attack in China

Beijing: Twelve children were injured in a knife attack by a man at a kindergarten in south China's Guangxi Zhuang region on Wednesday, local police said.

The man, 41, was identified by his surname as Tan. He slashed the children with a kitchen knife after entering the Xiaocongzai kindergarten in Youyi Township, according to Xinhua.

Police said the suspect entered the kindergarten on the excuse that he needed to pick up his child.

The injured children have been hospitalised, with three of them in serious condition.

The suspect confessed that he committed the crime because he held a grudge against someone in his village.