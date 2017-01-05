UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to Trump

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke on phone with US President-elect Donald Trump, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Haq said "this was an introductory phone call during which they had a very positive discussion on US-UN relations."

"The Secretary-General said that he looked forward to engaging with the president after his inauguration," Haq told reporters on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres, former Prime Minister of Portugal, took reins of the UN on January 1, 2017.

On his first day of work, Guterres said though there is skepticism about what role the UN can play, many people have suffered much less because of the organisation.

Trump's inauguration is scheduled on January 20, 2017.

His recent comments on the Paris climate deal as well as on the question of Israel and Palestine have raised concerns over the US-UN relationship in the coming years.