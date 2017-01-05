McDonald's in the holy city? Vatican ‘not lovin it’

New Delhi: The iconic Roland McDonald has been spreading smiles across the globe from decades but time and again, people from headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church said ‘they’re not lovin it’. However, times are changing and keeping in tune with it, the church has reluctantly allowed the restaurant chain to open its first branch in Vatican.

Apparently, it has not gone down well with the Romans. The branch has opened just right in the view of Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, Italy.

During the branch’s soft opening, there was dissent among people and cardinals. They objected the opening of such franchise in Vatican City, saying it was a threat to the essence of architectural traditions.

Many cardinals have taken the matter to the Pope asking him to intervene.

As per reports, McDonald’s will be paying a hefty monthly rent of $30,000 for serving Big Macs in Jesus town.