China launches longest high-speed train service

Beijing: China on Thursday launched its longest high-speed train service from Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province to Beijing.

The train, named "Shangri-la of the World", left Kunming at 11.05 am on a 2,760-km trip to Beijing, which takes about 13 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

The train's name highlights the famous resort in Shangri-la of Yunnan, a name first appearing in British novelist James Hilton's "Lost Horizon".