US will stay committed to one-China policy: John Kerry

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry told him in a phone call on Thursday that America will stay committed to the one-China policy, the media reported.

The call between the two powers' top diplomats came days ahead of a stopover in the US by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, said a report in South China Morning Post.

The one-China policy, which maintains that Taiwan is part of China, has been the bedrock of Sino-US relations for four decades, said the report.

"The one-China policy based on the three Sino-American joint communiqués remains the consensus of both (Democratic and Republican) parties," Kerry was quoted as saying.

During the phone conversation with Wang, Kerry also stressed the importance of Sino-US ties.

Beijing in recent weeks expressed unease over US President-elect Donald Trump's earlier statement casting doubt on the one-China policy.

Beijing also expressed concerns over the incoming US President's decision to pack his administration with many vocal veteran China critics, and has sought Washington's reassurance on the Taiwan issue.

Wang also urged the incoming US administration to deal carefully with bilateral ties and to heed Beijing's concerns on a host of issues concerning its national interests and sovereignty.