Baghdad car bombing: 5 killed, 7 injured

At least 5 people were killed and 7 others injured in a car bomb explosion in eastern Baghdad

Baghdad: At least 5 people were killed and 7 others injured in a car bomb explosion in eastern Baghdad on Thursday.

The blast occurred when a booby-trapped car ripped through a popular marketplace at the predominantly Shia neighbourhood of al-Obeidi, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. But the Islamic State militant group, in most cases, is believed responsible for bombings targeting Iraqi security forces and crowded areas across the country.

