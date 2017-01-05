Israeli police interrogate Benjamin Netanyahu for 2nd time in corruption case
Israeli police interrogated Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time in corruption case.

Jerusalem: Israeli police investigators on Thursday afternoon began to interrogate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time this week over investigations into corruption, local media reported.
 
A police spokesman declined to comment on the investigation.
 
The questioning was held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Jerusalem, where the investigators interviewed Netanyahu for the first time for over three hours on Monday.
 
 
Shortly after the questioning on Monday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelbilt released a statement acknowledging for the first time that the Prime Minister was investigated as a suspect in two possible graft affairs.
 
According to the statement, issued after months of unconfirmed reports in local media, the affairs involve Israeli and foreign businessmen.
 
Netanyahu downplayed the investigation. "There won't be anything because there isn't anything," he said.
 
