Dhaka attack mastermind killed in Bangladesh

By
| Friday, January 6, 2017 - 10:53
First Published |
Dhaka attack, Bangladesh, Gulshan café attack, Nurul Islam Marzan, Holey Artisan Bakery, JMB, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh

Dhaka attack mastermind killed in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Nurul Islam Marzan, one of the key figures behind the Gulshan café attack, has been killed in a gunfight with the police in the Bangladesh capital, a senior police officer in Dhaka said on Friday.
 
The incident took place at Mohammadpur in Dhaka around 3 a.m. in Beribadh area, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's counter-terror unit chief Monirul Islam told bdnews24 on Friday morning.
 
Marzan was a Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) leader, who was killed alongside an accomplice, the police added.
 
 
On July 1, 2016, five militants took hostages and opened fire on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, killing 29 persons, mostly foreigners, including 19-year-old Indian Tarishi Jain.
 
Tags:
Dhaka attack, Bangladesh, Gulshan cafe attack, Nurul Islam Marzan, Holey Artisan Bakery, JMB, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.