Maldives rapidly turning into a jihadi paradise

New Delhi: With the recent development taking place in the island of Maldives, there is little doubt that the country is swiftly turning into a paradise for jihadis. The incidences of threat videos and attacks against the President of Maldives serve as a testament to the increasing influence of jihadis in the country.

Usually known as holiday retreat paradise, the crystallisation of Islamic State's influence in the region is threatening the peace and stability in the country. A large number of Islamic militants with their affiliation with Islamic State, named DOTS, have become increasingly active in the country.

Officials keeping track of suspicious movements and patterns in the country said that more than a hundred Maldivian youth have migrated to the Middle East under the spoor of being recruited by terror groups like IS.

On top of that, increasing level of corruptions and lack of development within the country poses a serious threat to the citizen's perception of the government.

With this reason, more and more travellers are cancelling their vacation plans in the island which is fast being known as 'Paradise Lost'.