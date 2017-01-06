Australia tells citizens to use electronic payments in India

Melbourne: Australia has told its citizens visiting India to use electronic payments where possible as some travellers were facing difficulties exchanging Australian dollars post demonetisation.

In an advisory on Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: "Indian authorities have replaced withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, with new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes slowly entering circulation."

Australians planning to visit India have been told not to depend on the availability of cash and use bank and credit cards instead.

"Withdrawals from ATMs are subject to a daily limit of 4,500 rupees (around $A90), which applies to international bank cards.

"Expect queues and cash shortages at ATMs and note that many ATMs will not accept cards issued by foreign banks.

"Foreigners are permitted to exchange foreign currency up to 5,000 rupees (around $A100) per week at banks and foreign exchange bureaus."

The government also advised Australian travellers to consider taking foreign currency such as US dollar and Euros to change for local currency.