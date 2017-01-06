12 killed in China coal mine explosion

Beijing: At least 12 miners have been killed in a coalmine explosion, the media reported on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday at the Xingyu mine in Xuzhuang in the central province of Henan.

EFE reported that 51 miners were working inside to open new tunnels for the coalmine built in 1975 and produces 330,000 tonnes of coal annually.

Five bodies were recovered on Thursday and another seven on Friday. The remaining 39 miners have managed to escape.

Hundreds of miners die every year in Chinese coal mines because of poor safety standards.