US Congress confirms Donald Trump's presidency

Washington: The US Congress confirmed President-elect Donald Trump's presidency by a tally of electoral votes, finalised the election procedure despite unsuccessful challenges from Democrats.

The largely ceremonial gathering on Friday confirmed that Trump had received 304 electoral votes to rival Hillary Clinton's 227 and will take over the baton from Barack Obama come January 20, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vice President Joe Biden presided the meeting and as confronted with multiple objections from Democratic House Representatives.

Jim McGovern of Massachussetts cited Russia's alleged hacking into Democratic National Committee as he challenged the legitimacy of the result.

Representatives from the states of Maryland, Washington, California, and Texas also raised objections.

"There is no debate, and if it's not signed by a senator the objection cannot be entertained," Biden said as he cut off a congresswoman by repeatedly brought down the gavel.

"It is over," Biden said, to cheers and laughter from Republicans in the hall,

Despite Biden's firm words, opposition to Trump's presidency linger on, as multiple organisations are rallying demonstrations on inauguration day to show their defiance.