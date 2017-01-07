Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will not attend Trump inauguration ceremony

Toronto: The Canadian Prime Minister will not attend the inauguration of the US President-elect on January 20 in Washington.

Instead of going to Washington to participate in Trump's inauguration ceremony, Justin Trudeau will be on a tour of Canada, holding meetings with the population of the country, EFE news quoted the Prime Minister's Office as saying on Friday.

Instead of Trudeau, the Canadian government will send a top-level delegation from Ottawa to attend the ceremony.

The tour will also prevent Trudeau from attending the Davos World Economic Forum, which takes place every year in Switzerland.

US Ambassador to Canada, Bruce Heyman, has presented his resignation and will officially leave the country on the day Trump is sworn in.

Heyman's resignation comes after Trump demanded that all ambassadors appointed by outgoing President Barack Obama leave their posts on January 20.