Hebdo finds light at the end of the tunnel

On the 7th day of January 2015, at around 11: 30 am local time, two racially motivated brothers, Chérif and Saïd Kouachi, laden with automatic rifles and an arsenal of other weapons barged their way into the offices of the popular French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 journalists and injuring 11 others.

Two years down the line, in a rather enchanting display of its mettle yet again, the satirical paladin has yet again fortified the proverbial saying that “a pen is mightier than a sword”, or an Ak-47 in today’s context, beyond any possible distrust.

Printing a special issue to earmark the second anniversary of the dastardly attack, Hebdo’s cover page features a rather amused looking man (journalist) peering down the barrel of jihadist's AK47 rifle with the caption: "2017, at last, the light at the end of the tunnel."

Last year too, the newspaper printed a special issue having a bearded God carrying a Kalashnikov rifle with the caption, "One year on, the killer is still at large", selling more than a million copies.

Later that year, the Jihadist duo was killed following a shootout with security agencies in northeast Paris.

Articulately, or perhaps satirically continuing the newspapers originality after the murder of much celebrated French cartoonists like Wolinski, Charb and Cabu, this year’s special issue cover was ideated and put into form by Foolz, one of Charlies new age cartoonists, who with his exceptional amalgamation of humour, irony and criticism has kept the Hebdo flame burning despite all the colossal losses suffered by the publication on the fateful day of January 7, 2016.

Revering the creations of those cartoonists who were killed in the attack, coupled with training a new breed of righteous and gallant journalists, Charlie Hebdo has indeed successfully transformed itself to becoming a symbol of perseverance for one and all.