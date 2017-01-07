UAE nuclear power plant 75% complete

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) first nuclear energy complex is 75 per cent complete, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Saturday.

The government controlled ENEC in Abu Dhabi said that units three and four of the nuclear energy complex are half complete, marking the 75 per cent completion of the total complex, Xinhua news agency reported.

All four units will deliver safe, clean, reliable and efficient nuclear energy to the UAE grid, pending regulatory reviews and licensing, the ENEC said.

The Barakah nuclear energy plant, in the UAE's southwestern region Al-Gharbia, is scheduled for completion in 2020.

With four reactors online, the facility will deliver up to a quarter of the electricity needs of the UAE.

The Gulf Arab state, a major oil supplier, aims to save up to 12 million tons in carbon emissions every year through the nuclear plant which will be the first in the Arab world.

ENEC CEO Mohamed Al Hammadi hailed the hard work of the construction team, referring to the achievement of these milestones for units three and four.

Units one and two were completed in 2016 and have passed the first safety tests.