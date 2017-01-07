Car explosion claims 43 lives in Syria

Damascus: At least 43 people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday when a car bomb was detonated in Syria.

Rami Abdulrahman from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) told Efe news the explosion occurred near the courthouse in the city of Azaz, located in north Aleppo province, just seven kilometres south of the Turkish border.

At least six of the victims were soldiers, the SOHR director said.

The blast caused considerable damage to the surrounding infrastructure.

Azaz is situated in the swathe of northern Syria recently captured from the Islamic State terror group by Turkish-backed legions of the Free Syrian Army rebel group.