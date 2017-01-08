US official shot at in Mexico

Mexico City: A US consular official was shot at in Guadalajara, the capital of Mexican state of Jalisco, the Prosecutor-General's Office (PGR) of Mexico has said.

The PGR said in a statement on Saturday that its personnel was in constant contact with the US embassy and police investigators had taken "immediate actions" to find those responsible for the attack, which happened on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report also said the official was in a "stable condition" at a hospital.

"The state and federal authorities are collaborating to carry out the relevant investigations and provide the needed protection to the official," said the PGR.

According to local media reports, a gunman dressed in hospital scrubs accosted the diplomat as he left a gymnasium in his car.

The aggressor then shot the official, whose identity has not been revealed, in the left side of the chest and fled, local newspaper Mural reported.

The US embassy in Mexico announced on Twitter that the FBI will provide a reward of $20,000 for any information leading to the capture of the gunman.

A video provided by the embassy showed the man draw the gun from his right trouser pocket and fire at the official who was driving a black car.

"Upon being informed of the facts, the PGR entered in contact with the victim and began immediate actions to catch those responsible for this tragic event," read the statement.