Former Pak army chief General Raheel Sharif joins Saudi-led military coalition

New Delhi: Former Pakistan army chief, General Raheel Sharif is all set to head the Saudi Arabia-led 39-nation military coalition. The military coalition was formed for security cooperation and combating terrorism.

The incumbent government was taken into confidence before appointing General Raheel Sharif for the position. General Raheel Sharif retired as the chief of the Pakistan army in November 2016. He has been succeeded by General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif on a Pakistan news channel confirmed that this decision was taken a few days back. However he refused to share details of agreement under which Mr Raheel has been appointed.

As per reports, the alliance is formed to fight ISIS and other terror outfits. At the time of its constitution, there were 34 countries in the alliance which has risen to 39. The countries include Turkey, UAE, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Sudan, Malaysia, Egypt, Yemen and others.