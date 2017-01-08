Baghdad: IS claims responsibility for suicide car bombing that killed 13, injured several

Baghdad: IS has claimed responsibility for the suicide car bombing on Sunday that claimed lives of 13 people and injured several others at Iraq's capital Baghdad.
The attack occurred at a checkpoint near the Jamila wholesale vegetable market in Sadr city neighbourhood, an Interior Ministry source told Xinhua news agency.
In the recent times many attacks have been claimed by the IS.
The recent attack that was claimed to have been carried out by IS was on January 2 in Sadr City of Baghdad. The attack killed 35 people.
