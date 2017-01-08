Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies at 82

New Delhi: Former Iranian president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died on Sunday. He was 82.

Rafsanjani died due to heart complications at the Shohadaye Tajrish hospital.

The state-run Irinn network announced on Sunday that Mr Rafsanjani had "passed away after a lifetime of fighting and constant efforts in line with fulfilling the goals of Islam and the revolution".

Also read: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regrets homeless living in empty graves

Rafsanjani, who was the fourth president of Iran, was an influential politician and a writer.

“He will be missed,” said Farshad Ghorbanpour, a political analyst close to the reformists, “but he was increasingly powerless, but gave us hope. Now we will have to do without him.”

Born in August 1934 in Iran's Bahreman, Rafsanjani was an influential politician, religious scholar and the confidant of Ayatollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.