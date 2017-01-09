Four killed after plane crashes in Chile

By
| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 10:02
First Published |
Chile, Chile plane crash, Chile accident, Plane crash, Biobio, Plane accident,

The accident occurred near the Lequecahue airport in Chile's southern Biobio region on Sunday

Santiago: At least four persons were killed after a small plane in which they were flying crashed in Chile, police said.
 
The accident occurred near the Lequecahue airport in Chile's southern Biobio region on Sunday, killing three men and a woman who were on board, Efe news reported.
 
 
The Carabineros -- Chile's militarized police -- identified the victims as pilot Boris Schultz Faundez, Leticia Guzman Pincheira, Gilberto Varela Guzman and Franklin Moya Herrera, all residents of the island.
Tags:
Chile, Chile plane crash, Chile accident, Plane Crash, Biobio, Plane accident
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.