Snake grounds Muscat-Dubai Emirates flight

| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 13:37
Dubai: A snake on a plane led to the cancellation of a flight from Muscat in Oman to Dubai, the media reported.
 
The incident took place on Sunday when the snake was discovered on Emirates Airlines flight before passengers boarded it, reported the Gulf News on Monday.
 
An Emirates spokesman said the engineering and cleaning teams worked to clear the aircraft. 
 
 
This is not the first incident of 'Snake on a Plane'. Last November passengers on an Aeromexico flight in Mexico were taken aback when they saw a snake drop on the floor from a luggage bin of the flight.
 
