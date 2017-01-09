China concerned over North Korea's missile threat

Beijing: A day after North Korea threatened to launch a nuclear missile "anytime and anywhere", a "concerned" China on Monday urged the relevant parties not to aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"We have noticed relevant reports," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Lu said the United Nations Security Council resolutions are clear about North's testing activities in utilising inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) technologies.

He said that in light of the current complex and sensitive situation, China urges relevant parties not to take action that could aggravate tensions.

China will pay close attention to developments in the region and make efforts to maintain its peace and stability, Lu said.

North Korea on Sunday said it could launch an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) "anytime and anywhere" and accused the US of spurring on its nuclear development programme.

"The ICBM will be launched anytime and anywhere determined by the supreme headquarters of North Korea," said a Foreign Ministry spokesman cited by official news agency KCNA on Monday.

China has often been accused by the US and South Korea of being indulgent towards North Korea -- an authoritarian state which conducted its fifth nuclear test last year.

Pyongyang says it is building its warhead because it fears invasion by its neighbour South Korea and its ally the US.