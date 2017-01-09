Pakistan test-fires first sub-launched cruise missile Babur-III

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday successfully test-fired submarine-launched cruise missile Babur-III, an official said, and claimed the missile has been developed indigenously.

The range of the missile is 450 km, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said.

The development came less than a month after Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced version of Babur cruise missile.

Babur weapons system version II incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy at a range of 700 km.

It is a low-flying, terrain hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the team behind the launch and the nation on the development, Maj. Gen. Ghafoor said.