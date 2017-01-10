Islamic State stronghold in Mosul weakening: Pentagon
The US Department of Defence has announced that the stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) is weakening

Washington: The US Department of Defence has announced that the stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) in the Iraqi city of Mosul is weakening, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon announcement came hours after the Iraqi special forces advanced and reached the Tigris River bank in the southeastern part of the city, opposite the airport, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

 
"IS fighters are surrounded on all sides by a superior force," said Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis, who explained that the IS group "has no ability to reinforce or resupply".

"We do believe their days there, (particularly) in eastern Mosul, are numbered and they are beginning to realise it," added Davis. 

 

