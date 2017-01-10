Balochistan: UN comfortably numb; Quetta — 5 years after

New Delhi: The 10th day of January, 2013 turned out to be a rather cataclysmic day for the Baloch community, the same Balochs who, for the better part of the 21th century have been fighting a losing battle to snatch the reins of power of their motherland from their mischievous neighbours Pakistan.

On this day, Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan was brought to its knees as three carefully articulated, pre-planned explosions killed around 140 people, coupled with injuring at least 270 more with majority of them being women and children. This incident shook the very roots of the Baloch establishment, gagging public discourse in its aftermath.

Three bombs exploded in the Baloch capital city of Quetta, one early in the day followed by two in the evening. The first bomb went off in the city's commercial district, killing 12 people and injuring at least 47 others. Trying to cope up with the mounting body toll, little did the city’s administration know that the worst was still lurking in the shadows, waiting for nightfall to ensue.

The biggest death-dealing blow followed suit later in the day, when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a snooker hall at about 9PM, followed almost ten minutes later by a car bombing outside the very same building, after police and media personnel had arrived to take stock of damages at the scene. The 10-minute twin bombings killed another 130 people, injuring at least 270 others, taking the day’s death toll close to a mammoth 150.

This day marks the 5th anniversary of the gruesome attacks that shook the mountainous paradise as it revered in memories of the elders. However, the Baloch struggle for self-control, self-determination and most importantly for equality seems to have lost much of its steam, twisting and twirling through the sands of time, untangled and untold by the international media.

This repeated show of sheer and outright international apathy has not been able to blemish the Baloch spirit and has rather made the Balochs UN-comfortably numb towards the international community, for the mighty Balochs derive their true strength from folklores and songs of freedom sung by their independent forefathers on that very same piece of land which was, is and will always belong to only and only to its righteous sons, the Balochs.