Sri Lanka's former housing minister arrested in fraud case
By
| Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 16:45
First Published |
Sri Lanka, Wimal Weerawansa, Sri Lanka Housing Minister, fraud, corruption, Financial Crimes Investigations Division, Mahinda Rajapaksa

Weerawansa was Housing Minister in former President Rajapaksa government and was known as an outspoken figure

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former Housing Minister Wimal Weerawansa was arrested on Tuesday by a special police unit investigating fraud.

Weerawansa was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division after being asked to appear to record a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The opposition Member of Parliament was questioned over the alleged misuse of government vehicles when he was a Minister.

Also Read: Fraud-accused Indian-origin doctor in US to pay $250,000 to settle case

Weerawansa was Housing Minister in the government of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and was known as an outspoken figure.

The Sri Lankan authorities have begun a crackdown on opposition members accused of fraud and corruption.

Some key members of the former government have been arrested over the past several months.

Tags:
Sri Lanka, Wimal Weerawansa, Sri Lanka Housing Minister, fraud, corruption, Financial Crimes Investigations Division, Mahinda Rajapaksa
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.