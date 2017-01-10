Pakistan's nuclear missile Babur-3 launch news may be fake, say experts

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan announced on Monday that it has successfully test-fired its missile Babur-III, sources said that Pakistan might have faked the launch.

Satellite imagery analyst Raj, who is based in Mumbai, told a news channel that he has technical proof to suggest Pakistan faked the missile video using computer graphics.

Raj in a series of tweets, posted pictures with geo tags in purported proof of the allegedly fudged test.

Sources in the Indian Navy also confirmed to NDTV that there was no missile test off the coast of Pakistan on Monday.

They said that the video footage might be old.