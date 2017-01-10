Taliban attack near Afghan parliament leaves 27 dead

Kabul: At least 27 people were killed and several others wounded in two suicide blasts near a government office along a busy road in the western part of Kabul on Tuesday.

"Two suicide blasts rocked near a sub-office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the intelligence agency, at 3.45 p.m. The initial information found 27 dead and several others wounded," a police source told Xinhua.

Several offices of parliament are also located nearby, he said.

A senior member of NDS was among those killed and a lawmaker was among the injured, the source said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and further details about the bombings would be released later, the source said.

The blasts occurred when government employees were leaving their offices in the Dar-ul-Aman locality.

The Taliban insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

The Taliban has urged civilians to stay away from official gatherings, military convoys and centres regarded as possible targets by militants.