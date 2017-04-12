Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday registered as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election despite being advised to not to run by the country’s Supreme Leader, a media report said.

Ahmadinejad went to the Ministry of the Interior to fill out the registration forms, Efe news agency reported.

On the first day of registration of candidates on Tuesday, 126 persons, including six women, had submitted their name.

The hopefuls have five days to register for the presidential election.

The final list of the candidates eligible to run for Iran’s 12th round of presidential election is expected to be announced by the Interior Ministry on April 26-27.

Election campaign will officially begin on April 28 and will end on May 17.

Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and Ebrahim Raeisi, the custodian of Imam Reza Holy Shrine, are two high-profile politicians expected to register their names for the upcoming presidential election.