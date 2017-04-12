Amid warnings form India, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa agreed on Wednesday not to bow to any pressure over the death sentence awarded to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav.

Sama TV quoted an official source as saying that the Army chief called on Sharif and took him “into confidence regarding … Jadhav”.

A Pakistani military court gave the death sentence to Jadhav on Monday on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad.

New Delhi has warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would be considered “premeditated murder” by Islamabad.

Pakistan says Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. India says he was abducted from Iran. Pakistan has said Jadhav worked for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).