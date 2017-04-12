At least five persons were killed and three others wounded in a suicide bombing near the government office buildings in Kabul on Wednesday.

A security source said the attack took place in front of the presidential palace’s administrative affairs office, Tolo news reported.

Eyewitnesses said two presidential palace guards are among those killed.

“One suicide bomber detonated his explosive-jacket in a roadside in Pul-e-Yakpaysagi locality in police District Two of Kabul city. As a result five civilians were martyred and three others wounded,” Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said in a statement.

The blast took place at 4.05 p.m. (local time) in the area where the Defence Ministry building, Ministry of Finance and a police station are located, according to Danish.

He said police have launched a probe into the incident.

The presidential palace issued a statement condemning the suicide bombing in Kabul.

The statement said: “Terrorist groups cannot attain their nefarious ends by creating fear among the people.”

President Ashraf Ghani said: “The enemies of Afghanistan are targeting people along highways, in cities, in mosques and schools because they are against development and stability.”

He extended his condolences to the victims’ families.

Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the incident and said: “I condemn the terrorist attack martyring innocent civilians in Kabul. Work for peace is important but saving lives is a top priority.”

The local affiliates of Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the bombing, according to the local media.