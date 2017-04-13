Russia’s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that both Russia and the United States supported an investigation into the chemical weapons attack in northern Syria.

Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, that both countries wanted to investigate the chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib that left over 87 dead on April 4.

“We see that the US are willing to support said investigation,” EFE news quoted Lavrov as saying.