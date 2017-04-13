In another case of hate crime being reported from United States, a Muslim woman from Milwaukee claimed that she was beaten up like an animal by a man and her hijab was ripped off while she returned home after offering prayers on Monday.

The victim, who faced injuries after being beaten repeatedly by the man who stepped on her head, was rushed to a hospital. She was discharged a day later.

While speaking to media, the victim said that a car pulled up alongside her with men shouting.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said that a man came out from the car. The man wanted just one thing and that was to remove the hijab.

“I said to myself, ‘I am going to die today for sure.’ So he gets up from the car and told me to come here,” the victim said.

“He tried ripping hijab off me, but when I resisted, he pushed me on the floor and thrashed me like an animal by repeatedly stepping on my head,” she added.

The attacker was able to pull the scarf off but the blood stains remained on it.

Commenting on the incident, Munjed Ahmad, member of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee said, “Certainly we’re scared for our community members. As an Islamic community, we want to make sure our community is always safe. The initial reaction is shock.”

The police are investigating the matter to nab the accused at the earliest, an official said.