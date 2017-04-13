Taiwan has banned the slaughter of dogs and cats for human consumption and increased the penalty for cruelty to animals, according to island’s official Central News Agency (CNA).

Taiwan’s Parliament amended its Animal Protection Act on Tuesday to ban the sale, purchase or eating of cat and dog meat.

Offenders can now be fined between $1,640 and $8,200.

Violators may also see their names, photos and crimes publicised, the news agency reported.

The amendment also doubled the maximum prison term for animal cruelty to two years and raised the fine up to $65,500 for any act that deliberately harms animals and results in mangled limbs, organ failure or death.

Under the amended Animal Protection Act, the same penalty will apply in cases where dogs, cats or other protected animals are killed.

The new law also bans drivers and motorcycle riders from pulling animals along on a leash, and stipulates a fine of up to $500 for offenders.