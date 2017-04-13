United States Air Force on Thursday dropped a Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan reportedly on an Islamic State (IS) hideout in the country, the Pentagon confirmed.

The GBU-43/B non-nuclear bomb exploded on Islamic State’s tunnel complex in the Achin district, Nangarhar; some 200 km away from Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

It is the first time that such a bomb has ever been deployed in a field combat, the Pentagon spokesman said. MOAB is known as the ‘mother of all bombs’ since it’s the largest non-nuclear bomb in the world. The bomb weighs around 21,000 pounds.

The bomb dropped by the MC-130 aircraft, operated by Air Force Special Operations Command, had a blast radius of 300 metres and there have been no reports of any kind of casualties so far.

The Pentagon has confirmed the use of the MOAB, and was assessing damage. General John Nicholson, commander of US forces in Afghanistan, signed off on its use, CNN reported. Authority was also sought from General Joseph Votel, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

An Afghan National Army (ANA) official, who did not want to be named, was quoted by TOLONews as saying that they were not aware of the size of the bomb but that the US had been using different types of weapons against the IS and other militants for the past few months.

Meanwhile, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan confirmed the strike, and said US Forces-Afghanistan conducted the strike on a IS tunnel complex in Achin district as part of ongoing efforts to defeat the group in Afghanistan.

“The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and US forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of IS fighters and facilities,” read the statement.

The use of the bomb comes as the US involvement in Afghanistan heads into its 16th year in the fall, and days after a US Special Forces operator was killed in the same region.

The MOAB was designed to target large below-ground areas. It would have “feel like a nuclear weapon to anyone near the area,” Lieutenant Colonel Rick Francona (ret.) told CNN.

The GPS-guided munition would have already been in country before it was dropped out of an MC-130 aircraft, operated by Air Force Special Operations Command, military sources told CNN’s Barbara Starr.

“The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and US Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of the IS fighters and facilities,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Nicholson described the MOAB as “the right munition to reduce” the improvised explosive devices (IEDs), bunkers and tunnels IS is using to “thicken their defence”. The bomb will also “maintain the momentum of our offensive against IS,” he said.

The Air Force “took every precaution to avoid civilian casualties,” CENTCOM said.

A peace conference on Afghanistan is scheduled to begin on Friday in Moscow, involving the Afghan government and representatives of twelve other nations. Neither the Taliban nor the IS were invited. The US was invited to the conference, but reportedly declined to participate.

(With inputs from IANS)