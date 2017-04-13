Hijacked Indian dhow ‘Al-Kausar’ has been released by Somalian authorities to the Indian Navy custody on Thursday, official sources said.

“The Indian Navy formally accepted the dhow from the Mayor of Hobyo, Somalia, thus pulling down the curtains on the hijacking saga that commenced on April 1,” a Navy statement said.

According to the statement, the Indian Navy ship deployed for the operation has since escorted it into international waters for its onward journey.

A medical checkup of all its crew members was done and provided with necessary supplies for the journey.

Indian dhow ‘Al-Kausar’ hijacked off island of Socotra on Apr 1 along with its 10 crew (who were released y’day) handed over to Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/WkP6LyGFDL — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

On April 1, ‘Al-Kausar’, with a crew of 10, was hijacked by pirates off the island of Socotra and it was taken to Hobyo port on Somalia’s eastern coast.

“The Navy redeployed its ship, operating in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, to Somalia’s east coast to monitor the ongoing situation and remain standby for any other contingency operations,” the statement said.

After the negotiation between the owner and the hijackers, the dhow along with its cargo and two crew members were released on April 11. The remaining crew were released the next day.

‘Al Kausar’ is said to be carrying edible items and foodstuff and was proceeding from Dubai to Yemen’s Al Mukala Port when it was hijacked.