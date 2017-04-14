United States on Thursday dropped a Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan reportedly on an Islamic State (IS) hideout in the country. The bombing killed at least 36 Islamic State terrorists and no civilians were affected by the explosion, said the Afghan officials.

However, Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai condemned the attack as “an inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country”.

The GBU-43/B non-nuclear bomb exploded on Islamic State’s tunnel complex in the Achin district, Nangarhar; some 200 km away from Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Achin district is a sparsely-populated area where 600 to 800 fighters are thought to operate, according to the US military.

MOAB is known as the ‘mother of all bombs’ since it’s the largest non-nuclear bomb in the world. The bomb weighs around 21,000 pounds. It is for the first time that such a bomb has ever been deployed in a field combat, the Pentagon spokesman said.

The bomb dropped by the MC-130 aircraft of the U.S military, had a blast radius of 300 metres and an impact zone of 1 mile.