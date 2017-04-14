Pakistani police on Friday arrested eight members of a lynch mob that brutally assaulted two university students — killing one and injuring the other — over alleged blasphemy a day earlier.

An FIR was lodged in Sheikh Maltoon police station in Mardan against 20 suspects, eight of whom were later arrested, Dawn online reported.

The suspects were identified through video footage of the assault, and the police have formed three teams to arrest the remaining suspects, the report said.

On Thursday, Abdul Wali Khan University students Mashal and Abdullah were targeted by the violent mob on the campus premises for allegedly “publishing blasphemous content online”. Mashal was killed and Abdullah was injured.

The campus was shut down following the incident and its hostels vacated to avoid any further escalation of violence.