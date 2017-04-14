Advisor to Pak PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Friday slammed India’s claims that former naval official Kulbhushan Jadhav was ‘innocent’.

Defending the Pakistan Army court verdict, Sartaj asked why Kulbhushan was carrying two passports.

“Why would an innocent person possess two passports, one with Hindu and other a Muslim name?” Sartaj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Aziz added that Jadhav’s sentence was according to country’s law and he had 40-days time to file an appeal in the apex court.

“It’s all rhetoric that he was captured in Iran. He has the right to file a review in the Supreme Court and also file a mercy petition to the Army Chief and the President in 40 days,” Aziz said.

Meanwhile, India has demanded certified copy of the charge-sheet and judgement in the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pak Court on charges of spying earlier this week.