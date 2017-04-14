Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua told Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale that the “rhetoric” in the Indian Parliament on the sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav was “un-warranted” and fuelling hatred against Pakistan.

While refusing the request for consular access to Jadhav, Janjua told the Indian envoy that the hatred against Islamabad was not “conducive” for promoting cordial bilateral ties, a Foreign Office statement said.

Pakistan’s top diplomat was referring to Indian statements that if Pakistan carries out the hanging of Jadhav it would amount to “premeditated murder”.

Pakistan refused for the 14th time the Indian request for consular access to Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court for subversive activities and waging war against Pakistan.

Bambawale later told reporters here, “We demanded a meeting (with Jadhav), but they denied.”

Janjua told Bambawale that India had not provided consular access to Pakistanis in Indian prisons for years, despite repeated requests and follow-up by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

India said it has sought consular access to Jadhav 13 times earlier, but was refused each time.

Earlier, Pakistan’s top foreign policy chief Sartaj Aziz said that consular access can not be provided in “espionage cases”.