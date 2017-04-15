Former US Vice President Joe Biden condemned anti-LGBT violence in Chechnya and urged President Donald Trump’s administration to raise the issue directly with Russians, the media reported.

Biden, who now oversees a foreign policy centre at the University of Pennsylvania and domestic policy centre at the University of Delaware, told CNN on Friday “disgusted and appalled” by reports that “authorities in the Russian republic of Chechnya have rounded up, tortured, and even murdered individuals who are believed to be gay.”

“I hope that the current administration lives up to the promises it has made to advance human rights for everyone by raising this issue directly with Russia’s leaders,” Biden said.

“The US must lead the way to demand an end to these egregious violations of human rights.”

Human rights groups and media in Chechnya have reported an increasing number of reports of gay men disappearing, reports CNN.

Some have reported being detained, while the fate of others remains unknown.

Novaya Gazeta, the daily that broke the story, reported earlier this month that over 100 gay men had been detained.

Biden, who led the way inside former President Barack Obama’s administration when it came to speaking out about same-sex marriage, told CNN that “every man or woman on this earth is entitled to be treated with dignity — to live without fear and to love freely.”