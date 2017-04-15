On Saturday morning, India’s neighbour Pakistan claimed that it had arrested three Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officers from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As per reports given by Pakistani media, one of the three suspected RAW agents has been called as the mastermind of the Abbaspur bomb blast that took place in Rawalakot area.

Confirming the arrest of three suspects of RAW, DIG of Rawalakot Sajjad Hussain said that the arrested people were in touch with Indian Army and RAW.

While speaking to a local daily of Pakistan, Sajjad Hussain said, “We have arrested three terrorists – Khalil, Imtiaz, and Rashid. All three individuals were paid agents of the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).”

He further added, “The terrorists disclosed that Indian army officers and RAW officers Major Ranjeet, Major Sultan, and another officer were in touch with the arrested individuals.”

As per Pakistani media reports, one of the accused, Khalil, was previously tasked to blast the Combined Military hospital and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The reports of Pakistan arresting three RAW agents came in after a Pakistan Military court had rewarded death penalty to an Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav over alleged charges of espionage.