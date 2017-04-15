Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb which was dropped on Thursday in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan saw the number of deaths of Islamic State (IS) terrorists triple at least 90 from 36.

The GBU-43/B non-nuclear bomb aka Mother of All Bombs exploded on Islamic State’s tunnel complex in the Achin district, Nangarhar; some 200 km away from Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, smashing the terrorists’ hideouts.

The first use of most powerful non-nuclear weapons use by America was condemned by the Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. The President termed the attacks as inhuman and most brutal misuse of a country.

Aircraft MC-130 was used by the US military to drop MOAB. The bomb had a blast radius of 300 metres and an impact zone of 1 mile.

Massive Ordnance Air Blast or Mother of All Bombs, as it is commonly known, is the most powerful weapon in the world. The bomb which weighs around 21,000 pounds was used for the first time in a field combat against Islamic State terrorists in Afghanistan.