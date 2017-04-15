At least four officials were injured in a bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Saturday, a statement said.

“Governor Ghalib Mujahid, police chief and two intelligence officials were injured in a roadside bombing in Bati Kot district,” Xinhua news agency cited an official statement as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The attack came two days after the US struck an IS hideout with a massive bomb in Afghanistan, killing scores of militants and destroying several bunkers and underground tunnels in Achin district.

The mountainous province has been the scene of clashes between security forces and militants over the past couple of years.