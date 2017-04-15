The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) have cancelled high-level talks owing to the escalating tension between the two neighbouring countries.

Due to Pakistan’s prosecution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of espionage and subversive activities, India has maintained that it will not entertain any talks while the matter stands.

The Coast Guard talks are held every year to improve ‘coast guard to coast guard’ communication between the two countries. An Memorandum of Understanding was signed allowing for the accord in 2005.

However, India’s categorical denial of Jadhav as an Indian spy has sparked tensions between the two countries. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has warned Pakistan that it should refrain from taking extreme steps.

It was earlier reported that the Pakistani Military Court had even refused to grant a lawyer to Jadhav for his defense.