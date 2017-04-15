On Thursday, the United States of America displayed some of its most powerful weapons by bombing the terror hideouts of Islamic State (IS) terrorists in Afghanistan by using their Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb and eventually became the ‘talk of the town’. However, Russia has claimed that it has the ‘Father of All Bombs’ (FOAB) to counter US’ MOAB.

In an attempt to leave the US behind in a show of muscle power, Russia has claimed that it has a bigger and more destruction-causing bomb which it calls the FOAB; this bomb makes the 21,600-pound conventional bomb (MOAB) of the US seem like a teeny-tiny grenade.

As per reports, Russia’s FOAB is almost four times more powerful and bigger than the MOAB.

The gigantic non-nuclear bomb is a thermobaric bomb which has a blast radius of around 1,000 feet and a blast yield of nearly 44 tons of TNT (Trinitrotoluene).

One of the biggest reasons that it is called the ‘Father of All Bombs’ is because it is a thermobaric weapon which is quite different from conventional bombs. The thermobaric weapons generally combine with the oxygen present in atmosphere hence extending the radius of the blast.

The FOAB by Russia was developed in 2007. It explodes mid-air hence igniting the fuel-air mixture.

The FOAB has the capability of vaporising targets in the blink of an eye. The blasts and aftershocks ignited by the bomb are almost as powerful as a small nuclear blast. However, the aftermath of the bomb does not involve radioactive fallout which happens in the case of nuclear weapons.