Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has appealed to the Samyukta Loktantrik Madhesi Morcha (SLMM) to reach a consensus on addressing their issues through talks.

During a central office meeting of the CPN (Maoist Centre) held in Baluwatar on Friday, Prachanda urged the alliance of Madhes-based parties to come to the negotiating table and iron out their differences, the Kathmandu Post reported on Saturday.

He also urged the Morcha to take part in the May 14 local elections.

A meeting of Morcha earlier this week decided to boycott the polls and continue its protest, saying that the new Constitution amendment bill was even more regressive than the previous one.

Maoist leaders advised Prachanda to continue talks with the leaders of the Madhes-based parties and create an environment for them to participate in the elections.

The meeting decided to launch a door-to-door poll campaign and to finalise candidates for the vote by April 22.

The Madhesi Morcha leaders have said that the new proposal has not addressed their key demand — revision of provincial boundaries — and no provisions pertaining to citizenship, National Assembly and language have been changed.

Madhesis form a sizeable portion of the country’s population, especially in the Terai region. They have been threatening to boycott the local elections if changes in the Constitution are not made to get them greater statutory rights and representation.