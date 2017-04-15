At least 25 persons were killed in floods and landslides in northwest Iran, an official said on Saturday.

At least 18 persons were injured in flood-hit East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Kordestan and Zanjan provinces, Press Tv quoted Esma’eel Najjar, the head of the Crisis Management Organisation, as saying.

Azar-Shahr and Ajab-Sheer counties suffered the most.

According to Najjar, about 16 persons remain missing.

An Iranian Red Crescent Society’s Search and Rescue Department official said more than 1,150 people in 33 cities and villages were rescued.

Search and rescue operations were underway, he said.