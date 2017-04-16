President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said he looked forward to the success of a Syria-led political solution fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people.

Extending greetings and felicitations to the people of Syria, Mukherjee in his message to President Bashar Al-Assad on the eve of the country’s National Day said: “India and Syria have traditionally enjoyed warm and cordial relations.”

“The tragic loss of human lives and violence during the many years of conflict that have devastated Syria have greatly saddened us in India,” the President said.

Speaking on the political process to end the conflict, Mukherjee said: “We look forward to the success of the recently re-launched political process in achieving a comprehensive political solution through a Syrian-led, all inclusive effort, taking into consideration the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.”

“We welcome all initiatives in this direction and remain hopeful of an early solution to the crisis in Syria,” Mukherjee said.

“I convey my best wishes for your health and well-being and for peace and prosperity in Syria,” he added.

On April 17, 1946, Syria proclaimed full independence after the complete withdrawal of French rule.